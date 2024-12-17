Marietta man, 71, reported missing after wandering from assisted living facility

Photo of Cartha Speed courtesy of the Marietta Police Department

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed the following public information release:

71-year-old Cartha Speed of Marietta wandered away from his assisted living facility around 12:15 today. He is a resident of the Marietta Center for Nursing and Healing facility located at 811 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta. He was reported missing at 2:25 this afternoon. The facility reported that he was last seen walking out of their facility alone around 12:15 this afternoon. He does not have any electronics nor money with him and may be confused.

Mr. Speed was last seen wearing a gray fleece sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and a blue ball cap. He sometimes prefers to wear a face mask. He is being treated for various medical issues including dementia and anxiety. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.