Report and photos from a litter cleanup on Old Alabama and Cardell roads

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos about an adopt-a-mile cleanup on Old Alabama Road and Cardell Roads:

The Friends Of Socktown appreciate the support from the First Christian Church of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club for assisting them in removing 26 bags of litter and several tires from their adopted Old Alabama Road and neighboring Cardell Road. We must have picked up over a thousand little bottles of Sutter Homes Chardonay. If he litters other items along with the wine bottles, this person is probably responsible for half of the litter in this area. If you know this person, please ask him to stop littering. Cardell Road is open for adoption. We really could use some help keeping that road clean. To adopt-a-mile, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will provide you with all of the supplies and order your signage which will be displayed on each side of your mile.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities. To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

