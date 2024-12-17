Report and photos from Vision Rehabilitation Services Christmas Party

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from the Christmas party of Vision Rehabilitation Services.

Vision Rehabilitation Services, specializing in helping visually impaired people, hosted their annual Christmas Party whereby their clients, Board members, volunteers, and the staff were present. The delicious food was catered by Copeland’s Of New Orleans.

After we were finished dining, Jen Williams went around from table to table to allow us to introduce everyone. Many of the clients were thrilled to hear voices of people that they have known over the phone. We discovered that one attendee, Martha who is a seasoned actress, will be featured in the early scenes of the new Will Ferrell movie, “Cordially Invited” which will be released in theaters and on Amazon Prime within the next month.

VRS Executive Director Jem Williams also handed out Certificates Of Appreciation to the volunteers, Lion Chris Holbrook, and her Board members who were present.

A former filmmaker, Marcel Brooks, was recognized with the Overcoming Obstacles Award. After his vision problems, he had to step down from his position as a filmmaker. Not only has Marcel started attending Georgia State University to get his doctorate in Psychology, but he is also getting almost all straight “A’s.”

Vision Rehabilitation Services does a lot of good for many people. Please visit their website at https://vrsga.org/about/our-team/ . They are always in need of extra volunteers and donations so that they may continue their important work.