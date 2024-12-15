Riverview Memorial Park cemetery (with a Slideshow)

[Riverview Memorial Park (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)]

by Larry Felton Johnson

We’ve decided to revive, and often expand, evergreen articles that were originally published when our readership was low (When this article was published we were in the 10,000 visitors per month range, while at this point our readership runs between 150,000 and 200,000 per month).

A little over five years ago, we published an article about Riverview Memorial Park (also called Riverview Memorial Garden in some written records) and some of its notable residents. About a year later, on a sunny morning, I visited the cemetery again and put together the slideshow included at the bottom of this article.

If you ever want to photograph the South Cobb Drive bridge over the Chattahoochee River, the hills in Riverview Memorial give a spectacular view of the highway and the bridge. The view from the hills in all directions is impressive.

A fun activity is to identify family names in the cemetery that are also the names of roads in the area.

Notable Residents of Riverview Memorial

Our previous article featured two notable residents of the cemetery: the gospel singer and comedian Wendy Bagwell and William Grady “Roosterman” Bagby, one of the last Depression-era bandits.

There was a connection between Bagwell and Bagby.

Bagwell owned a furniture store on South Cobb Drive that had a rash of burglaries. “Roosterman” Bagby and one of his brothers were suspected of those burglaries.

Now, in death, Wendy Bagwell and his adversaries the Bagby Brothers are buried very close to each other. You can listen to one of Wendy Bagwell’s most famous comedy routines on this youtube video. We’ve also published an article about Roosterman Bagby and his family here.

Where to Get Information About the Cemetery

Find-a-grave has an extensive list of people buried at the cemetery, and its website states that it has photographs of 75 percent of the markers. Here is its list of cemetery residents. Since it is still an active perpetual-care cemetery, you might be able to get information from the Sexton’s office at (404) 794-5317. The cemetery’s address is 5411 S Cobb Dr. SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.

The Slideshow

Enjoy the slideshow below.