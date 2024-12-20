Smyrna’s purchase of First Baptist Church property closes

The sale of the Smyrna First Baptist Church building and its nine-acre property on Church Street to the City of Smyrna has closed, and a new location for the church’s congregation is in the design phase.

The city’s $15.8 million purchase was made through the city’s Downtown Development Authority.

The church was founded 138 years ago, and the current stone building at the corner of Church Street and King Street adjacent to Smyrna’s town square was built about 100 years ago.

The purchase was approved by the Smyrna City Council in September 2023. Jeff Warwick of CCI Real Estate negotiated a sale and leaseback agreement on behalf of the church.

As part of the agreement, the church’s congregation will continue to use the church for two years under lease while the new church campus is designed and constructed on a nearby 5.5-acre property on Atlanta Road.

“True to its name, Smyrna First Baptist has always existed to put Smyrna first,” said Dr. Jeff Pennington, the church’s Senior Pastor, in a press release announcing the closing. “Our church is unapologetically biblical, and as such, it is our deep desire, our calling really, to lead every person who calls Smyrna home into a loving, thriving relationship with Jesus. This decision to move and relocate our campus is not only consistent with our calling, but it was birthed directly from it. We love our Savior and we also love our city. This move brings both of these loves together.”

“After years of negotiation on behalf of Smyrna First, we reached a mutually beneficial solution that places both the Church and the City on paths toward long-term success,” said Warwick, quoted in the press release. “This creative deal unlocked resources that allow the Church to design a modern ministry campus that can serve its congregation for the next 100 years – a generational opportunity that ushers in an exciting new era for Smyrna First and the greater community.”

Smyrna’s Downtown Development Authority, through its “Downtown the Downtown” campaign, has developed a Master Plan to revitalize property. The City will maintain the stone building for public use and redevelop the city-owned former site of a Presbyterian church.