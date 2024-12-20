Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta CEO to speak at next Cobb Chamber Marquee Monday

The Cobb Chamber’s 2025 Marquee Monday series will begin on January 13 at the Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Donna Hyland, President and CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will speak at the event, providing updates on the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital and other initiatives. The hospital represents a significant development in pediatric care.

Hyland will also discuss updates at Truist Park, including the expanded Children’s Healthcare kids’ area, set to open in time for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Additionally, she will highlight her organization’s involvement at the Atlanta United Training Ground in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tickets for the event are $50 for Cobb Chamber members and $75 for non-members. Registration is open until January 8 at https://tinyurl.com/3urfunnr. Doors open at 11:15 a.m., with the program running from noon to 1 p.m. Free parking for up to two hours is available at The Battery Red Deck, with additional options outlined in the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. Attendees must pass a security screening at check-in.

The Marquee Monday series is supported by sponsors including Superior Plumbing, Superior Heating & Cooling, Mauldin & Jenkins CFO Navigator, and others. For more details, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​