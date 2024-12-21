Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, December 21, 2024, with a high near 45 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 27 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 9:42 am, 36 °F scattered clouds Humidity 74 % Pressure 1026 mb Wind 10 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 40% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:39 am Sunset Sunset: 5:33 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Widespread frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Widespread frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Christmas Day

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-11-01 75 64 69.5 10.8 T 2024-11-02 80 61 70.5 12.2 0 2024-11-03 67 60 63.5 5.5 T 2024-11-04 63 59 61 3.4 T 2024-11-05 78 61 69.5 12.2 T 2024-11-06 74 67 70.5 13.6 T 2024-11-07 73 67 70 13.4 T 2024-11-08 80 66 73 16.7 0 2024-11-09 75 63 69 13 0 2024-11-10 65 56 60.5 4.9 0.07 2024-11-11 76 57 66.5 11.2 T 2024-11-12 77 52 64.5 9.5 0 2024-11-13 66 52 59 4.3 0.04 2024-11-14 56 50 53 -1.4 0.97 2024-11-15 66 48 57 2.9 0 2024-11-16 72 45 58.5 4.7 0 2024-11-17 73 46 59.5 6 0 2024-11-18 75 51 63 9.7 0 2024-11-19 64 59 61.5 8.5 1.63 2024-11-20 74 48 61 8.3 0.46 2024-11-21 60 41 50.5 -2 0 2024-11-22 54 38 46 -6.2 0 2024-11-23 61 37 49 -2.9 0 2024-11-24 70 40 55 3.3 0 2024-11-25 72 46 59 7.6 0 2024-11-26 64 46 55 3.8 0.15 2024-11-27 65 42 53.5 2.6 0 2024-11-28 67 43 55 4.3 0.05 2024-11-29 51 36 43.5 -7 0 2024-11-30 50 31 40.5 -9.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 21, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 55 73 in 1998 29 in 1976 Min Temperature M 38 59 in 1967 6 in 1901 Avg Temperature M 46.4 63.5 in 1998 18.0 in 1901 Precipitation M 0.15 2.76 in 1918 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1981 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1996 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 19 47 in 1901 1 in 1998 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 59.0 57.1 66.8 in 1956 44.2 in 1886 Avg Min Temperature 38.6 39.1 47.7 in 1889 26.5 in 1963 Avg Temperature 48.8 48.1 57.1 in 1956 35.5 in 1963 Total Precipitation 2.20 2.98 12.94 in 1919 0.06 in 1988 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 320 357 614 in 1963 160 in 1956 Total CDD (base 65) 1 2 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.2 73.7 76.2 in 2024 61.4 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.4 54.6 57.4 in 2024 45.3 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.8 64.2 66.8 in 2024 53.3 in 1878 Total Precipitation 61.40 48.84 69.24 in 1948 11.00 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.2 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 561 796 1392 in 1976 516 in 1998 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2528 2050 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-20

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-20

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-20

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-20

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-20

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”