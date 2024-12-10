Upcoming Keep Smyrna Beautiful programs and events

Keep Smyrna Beautiful distributed the following schedule of upcoming programs and events:

ENVIRONMENTAL SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN

Keep Smyrna Beautiful offers a $4,500 scholarship for a student currently pursuing or planning to pursue a degree in an environmentally related field. Applications are due March 2, 2025. Must be a resident of Smyrna or currently enrolled in Campbell High School or Whitefield Academy. More details here: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

SMYRNA WONDROUS WINTER CLEANUP



Celebrate your Smyrna community this winter, by giving back at Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s Wondrous Winter Cleanup! On Saturday, December 14, join your neighbors and friends to gift Smyrna with clean streets and good cheer! We’ll meet at Tolleson Park in the morning and then split up to tackle some of the city’s most litter-prone streets. Afterward, we’ll meet back at the park for cocoa and cookies. Register today: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054FAAAA2FA6FA7-50929658-2024#/

BRING ONE FOR THE CHIPPER

Instead of sending your tree to the landfill, recycle it! KSB will hold its annual Christmas tree recycling event on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at The Home Depot, 2450 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta. Trees will be mulched and provided to residents, businesses, and schools at no charge. Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/bring-one-for-the-chipper

ADOPT-A-TREE

It’s Adopt-a-Treeseason once again! KSB volunteers rescue small trees from land slated for development and prepare them to be taken home by residents. Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY — WEEK OF SERVICE

KSB will have several opportunities for service during the week leading up to MLK Day, including Community Cleanups, a Habitat Rehabilitation, and the opportunity to check out to-go cleanup kits. Visit our volunteer page for links to the volunteer event registration and to request a cleanup kit: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows: