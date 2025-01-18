Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Saturday, January 18, 2025, with a high near 57 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 36 degrees.

An arctic air mass is expected to hit Georgia early next week that could bring further winter storms by Tuesday.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:52 am, 42 °F overcast clouds Humidity 95 % Pressure 1013 mb Wind 5 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:42 am Sunset Sunset: 5:54 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers, mainly before 9 a.m. High near 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

M.L.King Day

Sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 18, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 72 in 1929 22 in 1977 Min Temperature M 35 63 in 1943 10 in 1994 Avg Temperature M 44.5 65.5 in 1943 16.5 in 1977 Precipitation M 0.14 2.68 in 1943 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 5.0 in 1992 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 2 in 2018 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 48 in 1977 0 in 1943 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1943 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 49.4 53.7 66.1 in 1907 36.9 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 30.6 35.6 52.0 in 1907 20.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 40.0 44.6 59.1 in 1907 28.9 in 1977 Total Precipitation 1.50 2.65 10.82 in 1925 0.06 in 1907 Total Snowfall 2.1 0.6 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 421 367 644 in 1977 97 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 49.4 53.7 66.1 in 1907 36.9 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 30.6 35.6 52.0 in 1907 20.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 40.0 44.6 59.1 in 1907 28.9 in 1977 Total Precipitation 1.50 2.65 10.82 in 1925 0.06 in 1907 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 2.1 1.0 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1157 1357 2324 in 1977 932 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-17

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-17

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-17

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-17

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-17

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”