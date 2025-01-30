Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, January 30, 2025, with a high near 65 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 51 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 1:19 pm, 65 °F broken clouds Humidity 32 % Pressure 1021 mb Wind 9 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:36 am Sunset Sunset: 6:06 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Showers. High near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 30, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 55 76 in 2002 15 in 1966 Min Temperature M 36 58 in 1914 -3 in 1966 Avg Temperature M 45.6 65.5 in 1950 6.0 in 1966 Precipitation M 0.16 1.87 in 1960 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.1 6.0 in 1936 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 5 in 1936 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 59 in 1966 0 in 1975 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1950 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 49.3 54.0 64.0 in 1950 37.8 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 29.9 35.6 46.9 in 1880 20.0 in 1977 Avg Temperature 39.6 44.8 55.0 in 1950 29.3 in 1977 Total Precipitation 2.63 4.44 15.82 in 1883 0.84 in 1981 Total Snowfall 3.2 1.0 8.3 in 1940 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 731 607 1062 in 1977 296 in 1950 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 49.3 54.0 64.0 in 1950 37.8 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 29.9 35.6 46.9 in 1880 20.0 in 1977 Avg Temperature 39.6 44.8 55.0 in 1950 29.3 in 1977 Total Precipitation 2.63 4.44 15.82 in 1883 0.84 in 1981 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.4 8.4 in 1936 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1467 1598 2742 in 1977 1080 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-29

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-29

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-29

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-29

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”