Cold advisory in effect for Atlanta & other GA areas until 9 a.m. Thursday: wind chills as low as 10 degrees F

The National Weather Service issued a cold advisory for north and central Georgia, with wind chill values falling to 10 to 15 degrees. The advisory also states that subnormal temperatures are likely to persist through next Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The alert contains the following text:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight... Wind chill values will remain quite cold this morning, falling to 10 to 15 in areas not as accustomed to the cold. A Cold Advisory is in effect until 9 AM EST over much of middle and western Georgia. Otherwise, no hazardous weather is expected. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday... Below normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday for much of north Georgia, mainly north of the I-20 corridor. Accumulating wintry precipitation is expected in this area Friday through Saturday morning. While uncertainty remains regarding precipitation type and accumulation amounts, impacts to travel are expected during this time, especially in north Georgia, including the Atlanta metro. Scattered power outages are also possible in areas with significant ice accumulation.

What counties are included in the alert?

The following counties are included in the alert:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson