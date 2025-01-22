Cold weather advisory in effect for all of north and central GA until 9 a.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of north and central Georgia, with wind chills in north Georgia expected to drop as low as zero degrees.

What is wind chill?

The National Weather Service defines wind chill as follows:

The wind chill temperature is how cold people and animals feel when outside. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold. As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING… * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as cold as 0 to 10 degrees expected in north Georgia and as cold as 5 to 15 degrees in central Georgia. * WHERE…All of north and central Georgia * WHEN…Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Chattahoochee, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dawson, DeKalb, Dade, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Glascock, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

Including the cities of:

Abbeville, Alamo, Americus, Atlanta, Athens, Barnesville, Blairsville, Blue Ridge, Bremen, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Cleveland, Cochran, Columbus, Comer, Commerce, Conyers, Cordele, Covington, Crawford, Crawfordville, Cumming, Dahlonega, Dallas, Dalton, Dawsonville, Decatur, Douglasville, Dublin, East Point, Eastman, Eatonton, Ellaville, Ellijay, Fort Moore, Fort Oglethorpe, Fort Valley, Franklin, Gainesville, Gibson, Gray, Greensboro, Griffin, Hawkinsville, Hiawassee, Homer, Jackson, Jasper, Jeffersonville, LaFayette, Lawrenceville, Louisville, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Manchester, Marietta, McRae, Milledgeville, Montezuma, Monticello, Monroe, Mount Vernon, Newnan, Peachtree City, Pine Mountain, Preston, Riverdale, Roberts, Rome, Sandersville, Soperton, Sparta, Stockbridge, Summerville, Swainsboro, Talbotton, Thomaston, Toomsboro, Trenton, Vidalia, Vienna, Warrenton, Washington, Watkinsville, Warner Robins, West Point, Winder, Wrightsville, Woodstock, Zebulon

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

