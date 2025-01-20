How much do you know about Cobb’s government and departments?: Quiz of the Week

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekly quiz. While the daily quizzes in the newsletter have five questions, the Quiz of the Week here will have ten.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county they live in. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them!

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!