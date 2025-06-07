Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, June 7, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, June 7, 2025, with a high near 88 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy dense fog with visibility as low as one-quarter mile that is expected through mid-morning across portions of north Georgia.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are also expected across north and central Georgia this afternoon and evening. Primary hazards include damaging wind gusts in the 50 to 70 mph range, hail up to quarter size, and possibly a brief tornado.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. High near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A chance of showers between 8 a.m and 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High temp Low temp Avg temp Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-05-01 81 68 74.5 7.2 0.05 2025-05-02 86 63 74.5 7 0.16 2025-05-03 70 57 63.5 -4.3 0.81 2025-05-04 72 54 63 -5.1 0 2025-05-05 73 51 62 -6.3 0 2025-05-06 80 55 67.5 -1.1 0 2025-05-07 72 60 66 -2.9 0.25 2025-05-08 85 63 74 4.8 0 2025-05-09 84 64 74 4.6 0 2025-05-10 73 54 63.5 -6.2 0.58 2025-05-11 65 58 61.5 -8.5 0.81 2025-05-12 80 65 72.5 2.3 0.04 2025-05-13 78 62 70 -0.5 0.09 2025-05-14 84 66 75 4.3 0 2025-05-15 87 67 77 6 0 2025-05-16 89 72 80.5 9.2 0 2025-05-17 81 72 76.5 5 0.1 2025-05-18 81 66 73.5 1.7 0.22 2025-05-19 89 71 80 8 T 2025-05-20 88 72 80 7.7 0 2025-05-21 83 66 74.5 2 0.82 2025-05-22 85 62 73.5 0.7 0 2025-05-23 81 63 72 -1 0 2025-05-24 82 64 73 -0.3 0.01 2025-05-25 80 65 72.5 -1 0.57 2025-05-26 83 67 75 1.2 1.3 2025-05-27 72 62 67 -7 0.35 2025-05-28 83 61 72 -2.2 0.2 2025-05-29 73 66 69.5 -5 0.61 2025-05-30 78 62 70 -4.7 0.09 2025-05-31 81 57 69 -5.9 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”