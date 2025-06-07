Independence Day in Powder Springs: music, food and a car show

The City of Powder Springs announced in a press release that it will hold its annual Fourth of July Celebration on Friday, July 4, offering a whole evening of entertainment, food, and fireworks in the heart of downtown and Thurman Springs Park.

The event, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. and will conclude at 10 p.m. Festivities include live music, food and arts vendors, children’s entertainment, and a classic and modern car show. The evening will end with a fireworks display scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m., launching from nearby Powder Springs Park and visible from downtown and surrounding areas.

Live performances on the Thurman Springs Park stage will kick off with Black Lion Reggae at 6 p.m., delivering a reggae-infused mix of classic and contemporary hits. The A Town A List will follow at 8 p.m., bringing a high-energy show with a blend of music, dance, and theatrical flair.

Children’s programming will begin at 6 p.m., featuring The Doc Magic Fun Time Variety Show with magic, comedy, and balloon art. Showtimes are scheduled for 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 p.m.

The Fourth of July Celebration Cruise-In will return for its fourth year, showcasing classic and modern vehicles along Marietta Street. Car enthusiasts can register their vehicles at cityofpowdersprings.org. Awards will be presented for Judges’ Choice, People’s Choice, and Best of Show. No registration fee is required, but all vehicles must be driven to and from the event—trailered entries are not allowed.

Parking options include both free and paid areas. Premier paid parking will be managed by Cornerstone Parking at various downtown sites, with payment accepted by cash or card. Free public parking will be available at the Brownsville Road lot, and at the First Baptist and First United Methodist Church lots. Powder Springs Park will be closed for fireworks setup.

A free shuttle service will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and handicap parking will be available at Jackson Way and Oakview Drive for vehicles displaying a placard or tag.

For more details, visit cityofpowdersprings.org.