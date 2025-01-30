North Cobb Regional Library debuts book exchange February 10

By Kelly Johnson
After forty days, come Monday, February 10, North Cobb Regional Library will open a book exchange. It is perhaps a first for the Cobb County Public Library System. Throughout January and into the first week of February, children have swapped good-condition books for book-swap tickets (BSTs, or bestie tickets?). They will have the opportunity trade in their bestie tickets to discover books that neighbors, friends and classmates have read (or have had read to them). The book exchange shall be open to children from as young as newborns to tweens (12 years old). (Note: the book exchange will also be open at the Powder Springs branch location.)
In addition to fostering reading among children, North Cobb Regional Library is also offering adults the opportunity to reconnect to their inner child through The Art Experience. At a two-day event, South Cobb Arts Alliance (SCAA) member Leslie Robb will introduce watercolor and acrylic painting to the creatively inclined—regardless of artistic level. (Registration required.)
Moreover, with the SCAA hosting an Emerging Student Art Reception on the first of February, children are included with a share of creative programs, too. North Cobb Regional Library’s most notable events for yet-to-be-discovered artists during after the first are Middle Makers, Kids Create, and Teen Whatever Wednesday.
In addition to these events, its key events for February 2025 provide entertainment through participation with a couple of mystery titles (for adults) and learning with a couple of theatrical shows (for children):
- Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (on The Violin Conspiracy),
Wednesday, February 19th at 1:00 PM.
- Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion (on The Secret Book of Flora Lea)
Tuesday, February 25th at 2:00 PM.
- Thinking Money for Kids: Piggy Bank Theater,
Tuesday, February 25th, at 4:00 PM.
- Fireflies in Winter: A Theatrical Performance,
Saturday, February 8th at 10:30 AM.
There’s a lot to be experienced at the “book exchange”.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 01, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
|10:00 – 17:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|14:00 – 16:00
|SCAA Emerging Student Art Reception
|February 02, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|February 03, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|18:30 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club (The Mysterious Affair at Styles)
|February 04, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Digital Literacy Workshops at NCRL
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|February 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|February 06, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create
|February 07, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|February 08, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:30 – 11:00
|Fireflies in Winter: A Theatrical Performance
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 09, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 10, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|February 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|February 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|February 13, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create
|February 14, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|February 15, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 16, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|February 17, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|February 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Digital Literacy Workshops at NCRL
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|February 19, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library
|13:00 – 15:00
|Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion at NCRL: (The Violin Conspiracy)
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|17:30 – 20:00
|Family STEAM Night at NCRL
|February 20, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create
|February 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|February 22, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|14:00 – 16:00
|SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldier’s Portrait Art Reception
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 23, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|February 24, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|10:30 – 11:30
|KSU Children & Family Programs
|February 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Tech Tuesdays: iPhones Made Easy
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Cover To Cover Book Discussion (The Secret Book of Flora Lea)
|16:00 – 17:00
|Thinking Money for Kids: Piggy Bank Theater
|February 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library
|16:00 – 17:30
|Teen Whatever Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|February 27, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create
|February 28, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
