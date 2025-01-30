North Cobb Regional Library debuts book exchange February 10

TOPICS:
Drawing of a stack of books

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 30, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

After forty days, come Monday, February 10, North Cobb Regional Library will open a book exchange. It is perhaps a first for the Cobb County Public Library System. Throughout January and into the first week of February, children have swapped good-condition books for book-swap tickets (BSTs, or bestie tickets?). They will have the opportunity trade in their bestie tickets to discover books that neighbors, friends and classmates have read (or have had read to them). The book exchange shall be open to children from as young as newborns to tweens (12 years old). (Note: the book exchange will also be open at the Powder Springs branch location.)

In addition to fostering reading among children, North Cobb Regional Library is also offering adults the opportunity to reconnect to their inner child through The Art Experience. At a two-day event, South Cobb Arts Alliance (SCAA) member Leslie Robb will introduce watercolor and acrylic painting to the creatively inclined—regardless of artistic level. (Registration required.)

Moreover, with the SCAA hosting an Emerging Student Art Reception on the first of February, children are included with a share of creative programs, too. North Cobb Regional Library’s most notable events for yet-to-be-discovered artists during after the first are Middle Makers, Kids Create, and Teen Whatever Wednesday.

In addition to these events, its key events for February 2025 provide entertainment through participation with a couple of mystery titles (for adults) and learning with a couple of theatrical shows (for children):

Wednesday, February 19th at 1:00 PM.

Tuesday, February 25th at 2:00 PM.

  • Thinking Money for Kids: Piggy Bank Theater,

Tuesday, February 25th, at 4:00 PM.

  • Fireflies in Winter: A Theatrical Performance,

Saturday, February 8th at 10:30 AM.

There’s a lot to be experienced at the “book exchange”.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 01, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 14:00Cross Stitch Meet Up


10:00 – 17:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


14:00 – 16:00SCAA Emerging Student Art Reception




February 02, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake




February 03, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


18:30 – 19:30Monday Night Murder Club (The Mysterious Affair at Styles)




February 04, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Digital Literacy Workshops at NCRL


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers




February 05, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!




February 06, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create




February 07, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake




February 08, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:30 – 11:00Fireflies in Winter: A Theatrical Performance




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 09, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 10, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange




February 11, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




February 12, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




February 13, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create




February 14, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange




February 15, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 16, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange




February 17, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange




February 18, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Digital Literacy Workshops at NCRL


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers




February 19, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library


13:00 – 15:00Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion at NCRL: (The Violin Conspiracy)


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!


17:30 – 20:00Family STEAM Night at NCRL




February 20, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create




February 21, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange




February 22, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


14:00 – 16:00SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldier’s Portrait Art Reception




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 23, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange




February 24, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


10:30 – 11:30KSU Children & Family Programs




February 25, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Tech Tuesdays: iPhones Made Easy


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime


14:00 – 15:30Cover To Cover Book Discussion (The Secret Book of Flora Lea)


16:00 – 17:00Thinking Money for Kids: Piggy Bank Theater




February 26, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library


16:00 – 17:30Teen Whatever Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!




February 27, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create




February 28, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

