North Cobb Regional Library debuts book exchange February 10

By Kelly Johnson

After forty days, come Monday, February 10, North Cobb Regional Library will open a book exchange. It is perhaps a first for the Cobb County Public Library System. Throughout January and into the first week of February, children have swapped good-condition books for book-swap tickets (BSTs, or bestie tickets?). They will have the opportunity trade in their bestie tickets to discover books that neighbors, friends and classmates have read (or have had read to them). The book exchange shall be open to children from as young as newborns to tweens (12 years old). (Note: the book exchange will also be open at the Powder Springs branch location.)

In addition to fostering reading among children, North Cobb Regional Library is also offering adults the opportunity to reconnect to their inner child through The Art Experience. At a two-day event, South Cobb Arts Alliance (SCAA) member Leslie Robb will introduce watercolor and acrylic painting to the creatively inclined—regardless of artistic level. (Registration required.)

Moreover, with the SCAA hosting an Emerging Student Art Reception on the first of February, children are included with a share of creative programs, too. North Cobb Regional Library’s most notable events for yet-to-be-discovered artists during after the first are Middle Makers, Kids Create, and Teen Whatever Wednesday.

In addition to these events, its key events for February 2025 provide entertainment through participation with a couple of mystery titles (for adults) and learning with a couple of theatrical shows (for children):

Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (on The Violin Conspiracy),

Wednesday, February 19th at 1:00 PM.

Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion (on The Secret Book of Flora Lea)

Tuesday, February 25th at 2:00 PM.

Thinking Money for Kids: Piggy Bank Theater,

Tuesday, February 25th, at 4:00 PM.

Fireflies in Winter: A Theatrical Performance,

Saturday, February 8th at 10:30 AM.

There’s a lot to be experienced at the “book exchange”.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 1

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 09, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









February 10, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange







February 11, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange



10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime



18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







February 12, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange



10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library



17:30 – 19:30 Family Game Night!



18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







February 13, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create







February 14, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange







February 15, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 16, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange







February 17, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange







February 18, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange



10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:00 – 12:00 Digital Literacy Workshops at NCRL



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Middle Makers







February 19, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange



10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat at North Cobb Library



13:00 – 15:00 Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion at NCRL: (The Violin Conspiracy)



17:30 – 19:30 Family Game Night!



17:30 – 20:00 Family STEAM Night at NCRL







February 20, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create







February 21, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange







February 22, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Kids Book Swap – Ticket Exchange



14:00 – 16:00 SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldier’s Portrait Art Reception









FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 4