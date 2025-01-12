Winter storm kept police in Cobb County busy; travel danger still present

By Mark Woolsey

Travel conditions eased across Cobb County Saturday after Friday’s snowstorm kept first responders and road crews hopping. Authorities warn that problems could still crop up in the next couple of nights, however.

Cobb police said that from 7 a.m. to midnight Friday, officers responded to a total of 51 motor vehicle accidents, five hit-and-run wrecks and 12 vehicle accidents involving injuries.

By contrast, Saturday was much quieter. as officers worked seven vehicle wrecks and two accidents

with injuries.

Marietta police were also busy, as they responded to 68 calls for service Friday.

Travel dangers aren’t over yet, with local police agencies and the National Weather Service warning of the possibility of black ice tonight. They say that temperatures will drop and residual slush and moisture on the pavement is expected to refreeze. They’re urging drivers to be cautious and to slow down, saying black ice can sometimes be impossible to see at night.

At mid-afternoon, a Cobb County dispatcher had characterized the roads as “pretty clear.”

The National Weather Service says officially 2.1 inches of snow came down in Atlanta, with Cobb County locations reporting anywhere from 1.5 to 4 inches. The heavier amounts appeared to be in West Cobb.

With all that, power outages continued on the low side Saturday evening. Shortly after 6 p.m., Cobb EMC reported one outage impacting fewer than five customers, but power officials warned that number could tick upward.

As of Friday afternoon, Georgia Power had said interruptions across its service area were minimal. Saturday continued that, with the company’s outage map showing around 2,000 total customers in the dark at 6:30 p.m. in its metro Atlanta coverage area.

Cobb County International Airport says it resumed normal operations Saturday morning after plowing its runway Friday night.