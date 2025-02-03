Battery Atlanta’s February schedule

The Battery Atlanta sent the following announcement about its February events:

The Battery Atlanta invites the community to epic sports watch parties, themed trivia nights and live entertainment all February long. Football fans can stay glued to the game with the energy-filled “Big Game Bash” at Live! at The Battery Atlanta or opt for a more elevated watch party at BURN’s luxe viewing experience. Outdoor lovers gear up for “Waterfowl Reload” with Delta Waterfowl at Sitka, while cigar buffs kick back with “Eiroa Cigars.” Yogis stretch it out with a refreshing outdoor yoga session and singles sip, mingle and maybe meet their match during Cultivate’s “Singles Mingle” or Battle & Brew’s “Valentine’s Day Singles Mixer.” Coca-Cola Roxy continues to captivate music lovers with performances from Flatland Cavalry, FINNEAS, Jorja Smith and more. ​

The Big Game at BURN

​Sunday, Feb. 9; 6:30 p.m.

​BURN by Rocky Patel is bringing the heat so gridiron fans can catch every play on the big screens while indulging in game day bites, specialty cocktails and a premium cigar selection—all in a sleek, upscale setting. For table reservations, email Thomas@burnbyrockypatel.com, and get ready for a night of touchdowns, cheers and top-tier cigars!

Waterfowl Reload with Delta Waterfowl at Sitka

​Tuesday, Feb. 18; 6 – 9 p.m.

​Join Delta Waterfowl and Sitka Gear for a night of conservation, cool gear and great company. Discover key conservation hunt dates and opportunities and gain insights into effective off-season preparation to support conservation efforts. For more information or to RSVP, click here.

Yoga Presented by Kaiser Permanente

​Monday, Feb. 24; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

​The spring Yoga series has arrived! Yogis start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event is open to all ages to relax and unwind on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring a water bottle. Register here!

Eiroa Cigars at BURN

​Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

​Light up the night with Eiroa Cigars as aficionados and novices alike will savor top-notch cigars, handcrafted cocktails and a guest appearance by founder and CEO of CLE Cigar Company Christian Eiroa. Tickets can be reserved here.

Select Restaurant Promotions:

Geek Trivia: Heroes vs Villains at Battle & Brew

​Tuesday, Feb. 4; 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

​Show off a vast knowledge of iconic characters, legendary battles and epic betrayals from comic books, blockbuster films, animated scenes and more for a chance to win prizes while fueling up bites and beverages. A $5 reservation hold per person is required to secure spots in the competition, which will be credited upon arrival. For more information or to RSVP, click here.

Atlanta Vibe Volleyball Watch Parties at Good Game

​Feb. 6, 8, 13, 16 and 23; times vary

​Catch all the action and excitement of Atlanta Vibe Volleyball at Good Game! Join fellow supporters for watch parties throughout the season and cheer on the team, delight in tasty food and drinks and soak up the lively atmosphere on big screens. Tickets can be reserved by visiting goodgameatl.com.

Singles Mingle at Cultivate

​Friday, Feb. 7; 7 – 10 p.m.

​Cultivate Food and Coffee is setting the stage for a fun and flirty night for singles to mix and mingle over a delicious three-course dinner from a pre-selected menu, sip on a handcrafted cocktail and appreciate a lively atmosphere with great music. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by visiting cultivate.com.

Live! at The Battery Atlanta Silent Saturday: Silent Disco Party

​Saturday, Feb. 8; 9 p.m.

​Guests are invited to dance the night away and unleash their inner songbird at Silent Saturdays hosted by Live! at The Battery Atlanta. The silent disco includes drink specials and music spun by beloved local DJs. Secure tickets here.

Live! at The Battery Atlanta Big Game Bash

​Sunday, Feb. 9; 6 p.m.

​Live! at the Battery Atlanta is turning game day into the ultimate party with the Big Game Bash. Pigskin fanatics can catch every play, commercial and halftime show on massive LED screens while enjoying game day food specials, ice-cold Miller Lite, live music and epic giveaways. Whether in it for the football or just here for the vibes, this 21+ event is the place to be. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.

Pre -Valentine’s Day Makers Market at Battle & Brew

​Sunday, Feb. 9; Noon – 6 p.m.

​Get ready to fall in love with local art at Battle & Brew’s Pre-Valentine’s Day Makers Market & Craft Fair. Find the perfect match for a special Valentine at this market packed with handcrafted treasures and exclusive finds. Patrons are encouraged to bring friends, dates or family to support local artisans. For more information, visit battleandbrewbattery.com. ​

Valentine’s Day Dinner at CRÚ

​Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 from 5 – 10 p.m.

​The CRÚ chefs have created an indulgent, romantic Valentine’s Day dinner for diners and their sweethearts. The restaurant will offer a delightful four-course prix fixe menu for $70 per person. More information can be found here. Reservations are available by calling 770.485.9463.

PBR Monthly Mayhem: Shred Your Ex

​Friday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.

​PBR Atlanta is hosting “Shred Your Ex,” a Valentine’s Day party where attendees can bring photos, letters and other reminders of former relationships to be shredded on-site. The evening features photo opportunities with heart-shaped confetti, a DJ playing upbeat tunes and themed cocktails crafted with Jim Beam to mend broken hearts. Admission is free, and parking is available in the Red Deck.

Lovers Dozen at Goldbergs

​Friday, Feb. 14

​Available for in-store pick up only, this special deal includes 14 freshly baked bagels and one pound of cream cheese—perfect for sharing with someone special or enjoying solo. For more information, visit goldbergsfinefoods.com.

Valentine’s Day Singles Mixer at Battle & Brew

​Sunday, Feb. 23; 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

​Battle & Brew is keeping the Valentine’s spirit alive with a Valentine’s Day Singles Mixer for visitors to hunt for their permanent Player 2 or just bask in a fun night out and meet new faces. Grab a $15 and get more information at battleandbrewbattery.com.

Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

​Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring fans a lineup of their favorite performers throughout the month! Review venue safety guidelines and information here.

Flatland Calvary: Flatland Forever Tour

​ Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. Dream Theater: 40th Anniversary Tour

​ Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. FINNEAS: For Cryin’ Out Loud Tour

​ Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ATLiens

​ Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. Two Friends: Heatwave Tour

​ Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. Danny Go!

​ Friday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. David Gray: Past & Present Tour

​ Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Jorja Smith: Falling or Flying Tour

​Monday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

