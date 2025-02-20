Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, February 20, 2025, with a high near 34 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to black ice that is possible this morning in north Georgia. A Cold Weather Advisory is also in effect through 10 a.m today due to potentially hazardous wind chills. A second advisory begins at 10 p.m. this evening and lasts through 10 a.m. Friday.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 10:43 am, 25 °F broken clouds Humidity 65 % Pressure 1027 mb Wind 15 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 22 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:17 am Sunset Sunset: 6:26 pm

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 20, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 59 78 in 1986 32 in 1901 Min Temperature M 40 58 in 2018 16 in 2015 Avg Temperature M 49.7 66.5 in 2018 25.5 in 2015 Precipitation M 0.17 2.34 in 1951 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2015 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1979 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 15 39 in 2015 0 in 2018 CDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 2018 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 63.2 57.3 66.6 in 1990 35.0 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 44.6 38.0 49.1 in 1927 22.1 in 1895 Avg Temperature 53.9 47.7 56.6 in 1927 28.6 in 1895 Total Precipitation 5.19 3.21 9.44 in 2020 0.30 in 1977 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 218 348 724 in 1895 166 in 1927 Total CDD (base 65) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.3 55.3 62.9 in 1950 41.8 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 36.2 36.6 45.0 in 1950 22.2 in 1977 Avg Temperature 45.7 45.9 54.0 in 1950 33.0 in 1977 Total Precipitation 8.22 7.80 18.31 in 1936 2.37 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.7 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1701 1965 3297 in 1977 1311 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-19

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-19

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-19

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-19

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-19

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”