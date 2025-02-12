Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts showers with thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, with a high near 46 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a flood watch that is in effect through Thursday morning across portions of north and central Georgia, roughly along and north of a line from Troup county to Banks county. Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall will also bring 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches by Thursday morning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 1:09 pm, 39 °F heavy intensity rain Humidity 96 % Pressure 1014 mb Wind 9 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 5 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:25 am Sunset Sunset: 6:19 pm

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. High near 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature rising to around 54 by 4 a.m. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m and 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 12, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 58 74 in 1938 27 in 1899 Min Temperature M 38 60 in 1922 3 in 1899 Avg Temperature M 47.9 66.5 in 1922 15.0 in 1899 Precipitation M 0.16 2.42 in 1900 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 3.6 in 2010 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1985 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 17 50 in 1899 0 in 2017 CDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1922 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 69.8 56.4 69.8 in 2025 34.3 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 51.7 37.2 53.4 in 1884 18.2 in 1917 Avg Temperature 60.8 46.8 60.8 in 2025 28.0 in 1895 Total Precipitation 0.49 1.88 8.73 in 1881 0.01 in 2000 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.0 in 1934 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1934 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 55 219 442 in 1895 55 in 2025 Total CDD (base 65) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.5 54.7 63.9 in 1950 42.0 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 36.4 36.1 46.4 in 1950 21.1 in 1977 Avg Temperature 46.0 45.4 55.2 in 1950 31.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 3.52 6.47 17.08 in 1881 1.61 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.6 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1538 1836 3106 in 1977 1214 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-11

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-11

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-11

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-11

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”