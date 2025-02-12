Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2025

TOPICS:
Cobb weather February 12: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 12, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts showers with thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, with a high near 46 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a flood watch that is in effect through Thursday morning across portions of north and central Georgia, roughly along and north of a line from Troup county to Banks county. Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall will also bring 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches by Thursday morning.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
1:09 pm, Feb 12, 2025
temperature icon 39°F
heavy intensity rain
Humidity 96 %
Pressure 1014 mb
Wind 9 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 100%
Visibility Visibility: 5 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:25 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:19 pm

Learn how to read and understand a weather report in the news by following this link

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. High near 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature rising to around 54 by 4 a.m. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m and 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2025-01-01543745.50.40
2025-01-02523041-40
2025-01-035636461.10
2025-01-04483139.5-5.30
2025-01-05533343-1.70
2025-01-066030450.30.44
2025-01-07422835-9.60
2025-01-08402432-12.60
2025-01-09442233-11.50
2025-01-10353032.5-121.05
2025-01-11342831-13.50
2025-01-12452434.5-100
2025-01-13563746.520.01
2025-01-14513040.5-40
2025-01-15523443-1.50
2025-01-16583345.510
2025-01-176034472.50
2025-01-18604351.570.7
2025-01-19552841.5-3.10
2025-01-20321825-19.60
2025-01-21302025-19.70.07
2025-01-22361425-19.70
2025-01-23412533-11.80
2025-01-24512538-6.90
2025-01-25522639-60
2025-01-26563143.5-1.6T
2025-01-27504145.50.30.36
2025-01-285933460.70
2025-01-296941559.60
2025-01-3070445711.4T
2025-01-3163515711.30.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 12, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5874 in 193827 in 1899
Min TemperatureM3860 in 19223 in 1899
Avg TemperatureM47.966.5 in 192215.0 in 1899
PrecipitationM0.162.42 in 19000.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.03.6 in 20100.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM1 in 19850 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1750 in 18990 in 2017
CDD (base 65)M02 in 19220 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature69.856.469.8 in 202534.3 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature51.737.253.4 in 188418.2 in 1917
Avg Temperature60.846.860.8 in 202528.0 in 1895
Total Precipitation0.491.888.73 in 18810.01 in 2000
Total Snowfall0.00.24.0 in 19340.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth04 in 19340 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)55219442 in 189555 in 2025
Total CDD (base 65)12012 in 20250 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.554.763.9 in 195042.0 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature36.436.146.4 in 195021.1 in 1977
Avg Temperature46.045.455.2 in 195031.6 in 1977
Total Precipitation3.526.4717.08 in 18811.61 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.68.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)153818363106 in 19771214 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12012 in 20250 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-11
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-11
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-11
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-11
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

