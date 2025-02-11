Flood watch in effect for Cobb & other nearby counties through Thursday a.m.

A flood watch is in effect for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties from Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, through Thursday morning.

Several waves of precipitation are expected to move through portions of north and central Georgia, bringing the possibility of flooding near creeks and rivers.

What is in the Flood Watch statement?

The following text is from the flood watch alert:

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast, and northwest Georgia, including the following areas, in north central Georgia, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, North Fulton, Pickens and Union. In northeast Georgia, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. * WHEN…From 1 PM EST this afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Several waves of precipitation move through the area Today through Wednesday. Total amounts of 3-4″ of rain is expected to fall with locally higher amounts of up to 6″ possible where repeated rounds of precipitation occur. Numerous rivers and creeks are expected to rise to at least Minor Flood stage and larger impacts may be possible where the heaviest rain does occur. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

