Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 7 to February 13

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

XENGO RESTAURANT

3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 420 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001172

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #479

550 N GREENBRIAR PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30062-3856

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-347C

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

ZAXBY’S

5201 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9943

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

COMPTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3450 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1473C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

NICHOLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1599 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2545

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

McCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-448C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

BOUNTIFUL BASKET CATERING THE

1600 ROSWELL ST STE 12 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003085

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

MCDONALD’S #10167

305 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4988

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003559

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1010 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4948

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003835

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

KIRI’S CORPORATE CATERING

1797 SPRING RD STE 4A SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003842

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

SOLANA EAST COBB THE

1032 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2172

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004213

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

HIMALAYAN KITCHEN

1651 ROSWELL ST STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004258

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

CAFE COMMA

3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 4150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4190

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004304

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

ROUND ONE BOWLING & AMUSEMENT

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 0280 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5120

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004413

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

GURSHA ETHIO CATERING

1651 ROSWELL ST STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-2220

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004701

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

PIZZA HUT #39386

3309 NEW MACLAND RD STE 150 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005116

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

CINNABON #389

1000 CUMBERLAND MALL SPC 1302 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005250

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

D’JUAN’S CATFISH

3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005719

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

ANGRY CRAB SHACK

3150 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006090

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

!!CHOPPED KENNESAW

3060 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6587

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006775

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025

EL JINETE MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2

4681 WOODSTOCK RD STE 440 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5020

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025

SUBWAY #1587

470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002874

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025

SPORTS FOUNTAIN (INSIDE LA FITNESS)

2995 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003801

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025

GUS’S WORLD FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN

2825 S MAIN ST NW STE 100A KENNESAW, GA 30144-2703

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004399

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025

KRYSTAL ATLF16

5020 GLADE RD STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005690

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025

FLIPPIN CHICKEN THE

4674 SANDY PLAINS RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005832

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025

TIN DRUM ASIAN KITCHEN

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 280 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006308

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025

EGGHOLIC

490 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7706

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006351

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025

MANGIAMO RISTAURANTE & PIZZERIA

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006509

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025

EL NOPALITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 600 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2797

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT – MABLETON LOCATION

6240 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-5228

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1275C

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

BOWLERO – KENNESAW

775 COBB PLACE BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4831

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

ARBY’S #8041

3319 N COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21457C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2546

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

SHALLOWFORD FALLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3500 LASSITER RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2565

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3151 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4731

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002850

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

2810 PACES FERRY RD STE 310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003836

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

MCDONALD’S (INSIDE CHEVRON)#12866

5115 DALLAS HWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4492

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004316

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 816 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1620

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004800

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

EL BARCO MARISQUERIA

2200 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005074

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE

2750 ATLANTA RD STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005173

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

MR COW

1000 CUMBERLAND MALL DR SE STE 1320 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005570

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – BASE

300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005808

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – MOBILE

2750 ATLANTA RD STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005809

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

BURGER KING

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1330 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006151

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

SAFFRON CUISINE

3545 CANTON RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006451

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

LAS TEJITAS #2

2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006565

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

SERENITY EMPIRE AT MARIETTA

1790 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4154

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006766

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

!!LAS TEJITAS #2 – BASE

2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006838

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

!!LAS TEJITAS #2 FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE

2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006839

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025

SUBWAY #17298

3930 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4343

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

KFC #G135086

4023 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000232

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

BAHAMA BREEZE #3009

755 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4924

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002280

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE

2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000226

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

LABELLE SCHOOL

230 CRESSON DR MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1483C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

HAYES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1501 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4337

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3349

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #35

2995 ATLANTA RD UNIT A-160 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001077

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

OAKS AT WEST COBB

3292 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004466

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

DUNKIN #359966

3721 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004490

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

NEWK’S EATERY

1405 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004807

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005019

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

PIZZA HUT #39375

4221 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1372

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005110

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

CAFE AT JOHNSON FERRY BAPTIST CHURCH THE

955 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4230

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005219

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

MARIETTA PROPER

9 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005869

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

GUTHRIE’S

4774 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4669

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005991

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

EASTVALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

380 HOLT RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-3564

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006158

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

HANDMADE DUMPLINGS & NOODLES

1100 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 365 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2796

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006780

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

!!WINGSPACE, THE

5240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7180

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006823

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

!!CLUCK N MOOH

3894 DUE WEST RD NW STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006879

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025

IRON AGE

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 540 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002469

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025

HEIRLOOM MARKET BBQ

2243 AKERS MILL RD STE 110 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26898

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS #5020

4715 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 304 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1558

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003540

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

1680 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 104 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003629

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025

ITALY’S PIZZERIA

1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003729

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025

LUCKY DRAGON

3750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004058

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025

BURGER CRUSH

871 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005823

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025

SOLAR SLICE

497 COBB PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-9216

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006455

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025

TACOS TO GO