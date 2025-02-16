Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 7 to February 13

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
XENGO RESTAURANT
- 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 420 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001172
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #479
- 550 N GREENBRIAR PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30062-3856
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-347C
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 5201 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9943
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
COMPTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3450 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1473C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
NICHOLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1599 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2545
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
McCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-448C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
BOUNTIFUL BASKET CATERING THE
- 1600 ROSWELL ST STE 12 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003085
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
MCDONALD’S #10167
- 305 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4988
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003559
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1010 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4948
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003835
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
KIRI’S CORPORATE CATERING
- 1797 SPRING RD STE 4A SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003842
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
SOLANA EAST COBB THE
- 1032 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2172
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004213
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
HIMALAYAN KITCHEN
- 1651 ROSWELL ST STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004258
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
CAFE COMMA
- 3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 4150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4190
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004304
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
ROUND ONE BOWLING & AMUSEMENT
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 0280 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5120
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004413
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
GURSHA ETHIO CATERING
- 1651 ROSWELL ST STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-2220
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004701
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
PIZZA HUT #39386
- 3309 NEW MACLAND RD STE 150 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005116
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
CINNABON #389
- 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL SPC 1302 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005250
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
D’JUAN’S CATFISH
- 3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005719
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
ANGRY CRAB SHACK
- 3150 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006090
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
!!CHOPPED KENNESAW
- 3060 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6587
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006775
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2025
EL JINETE MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2
- 4681 WOODSTOCK RD STE 440 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5020
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025
SUBWAY #1587
- 470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002874
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025
SPORTS FOUNTAIN (INSIDE LA FITNESS)
- 2995 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003801
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025
GUS’S WORLD FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN
- 2825 S MAIN ST NW STE 100A KENNESAW, GA 30144-2703
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004399
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025
KRYSTAL ATLF16
- 5020 GLADE RD STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005690
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025
FLIPPIN CHICKEN THE
- 4674 SANDY PLAINS RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005832
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025
TIN DRUM ASIAN KITCHEN
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 280 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3522
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006308
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025
EGGHOLIC
- 490 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7706
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006351
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025
MANGIAMO RISTAURANTE & PIZZERIA
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006509
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2025
EL NOPALITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 600 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2797
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT – MABLETON LOCATION
- 6240 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-5228
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1275C
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
BOWLERO – KENNESAW
- 775 COBB PLACE BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4831
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
ARBY’S #8041
- 3319 N COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21457C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2546
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
SHALLOWFORD FALLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3500 LASSITER RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2565
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3151 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4731
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002850
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD STE 310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003836
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
MCDONALD’S (INSIDE CHEVRON)#12866
- 5115 DALLAS HWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4492
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004316
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
- 3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 816 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1620
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004800
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
EL BARCO MARISQUERIA
- 2200 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005074
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE
- 2750 ATLANTA RD STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005079
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005173
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
MR COW
- 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL DR SE STE 1320 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005570
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – BASE
- 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005808
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – MOBILE
- 2750 ATLANTA RD STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005809
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
BURGER KING
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1330 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006151
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
SAFFRON CUISINE
- 3545 CANTON RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006451
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
LAS TEJITAS #2
- 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006565
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
SERENITY EMPIRE AT MARIETTA
- 1790 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4154
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006766
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
!!LAS TEJITAS #2 – BASE
- 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006838
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
!!LAS TEJITAS #2 FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE
- 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006839
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2025
SUBWAY #17298
- 3930 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4343
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
KFC #G135086
- 4023 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000232
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
BAHAMA BREEZE #3009
- 755 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4924
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002280
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE
- 2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000226
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
LABELLE SCHOOL
- 230 CRESSON DR MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1483C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
HAYES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1501 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4337
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3349
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #35
- 2995 ATLANTA RD UNIT A-160 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001077
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
OAKS AT WEST COBB
- 3292 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004466
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
DUNKIN #359966
- 3721 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004490
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
NEWK’S EATERY
- 1405 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004807
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005019
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
PIZZA HUT #39375
- 4221 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1372
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005110
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
CAFE AT JOHNSON FERRY BAPTIST CHURCH THE
- 955 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4230
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005219
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
MARIETTA PROPER
- 9 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005869
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
GUTHRIE’S
- 4774 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4669
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005991
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
EASTVALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 380 HOLT RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-3564
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006158
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
HANDMADE DUMPLINGS & NOODLES
- 1100 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 365 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2796
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006780
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
!!WINGSPACE, THE
- 5240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7180
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006823
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
!!CLUCK N MOOH
- 3894 DUE WEST RD NW STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006879
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2025
IRON AGE
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 540 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002469
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025
HEIRLOOM MARKET BBQ
- 2243 AKERS MILL RD STE 110 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26898
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS #5020
- 4715 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 304 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1558
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003540
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 1680 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 104 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003629
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025
ITALY’S PIZZERIA
- 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003729
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025
LUCKY DRAGON
- 3750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004058
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025
BURGER CRUSH
- 871 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005823
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025
SOLAR SLICE
- 497 COBB PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-9216
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006455
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025
TACOS TO GO
- 6260 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-5229
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006873
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2025
