Strong line of storms moving across metro Atlanta

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia.

A line of strong thunderstorms is moving through the region this morning with wind gusts of up to 40 to 60 mph.

Isolated flooding may occur along the Chattahoochee, Ocmulgee, and Oconee rivers, and dense morning fog is possible in the early hours.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Areas of dense fog will remain possible in northeast Georgia through 6 AM this morning. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through north and central Georgia this morning. Wind gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range may lead to tree and power line damage. A couple of brief tornadoes will also be possible, especially in west central Georgia. Isolated areas of river flooding remain a concern along portions of the Chattahoochee, Ocmulgee, and Oconee Rivers. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday… There is a chance for light snow across portions of far north Georgia Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson



About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

