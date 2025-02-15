Man sentenced to life without parole for malice murder in Cobb County

By Mark Woolsey

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of his girlfriend.

Charles Franklin Cook was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault-family violence and three counts of second-degree cruelty to children in the death of 44-year-old Melinda Colleen Jolly. Jolly was found dead at her Cobb County home on Jan. 17, 2024 by a cousin doing a welfare check. Cook, who had fled the home two days before, was arrested Jan. 18 in Okaloosa County, Florida. He was extradited back to Cobb on Jan. 27.

Authorities say Cook had previously been charged with second-degree child cruelty in October 2023. Authorities say he allegedly picked up his girlfriend’s four-year-old twins from school while under the influence of alcohol. Cook reportedly fell asleep while watching the children, who wandered outside. One of the kids reportedly became trapped in Jolly’s car for 30 minutes before being rescued by law officers.

The DA’s office says that in addition to life without parole, Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs sentenced Cook to an additional 30 years to serve in confinement.

“We are committed to seeking justice for the victims of violence in Cobb County,” said District Attorney Sonya F. Allen. “This case is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting those who are most vulnerable, and we hope (the) conviction brings some measure of closure to the family affected by this senseless loss.”