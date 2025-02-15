One person dead after car crashes on Powder Springs Road

By Mark Woolsey

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Powder Springs Road Friday morning.

Police say that a little before 6 a.m., a silver 2007 Honda Accord traveling northbound on Powder Springs Road veered into the southbound lanes of the roadway just south of County Services Parkway.

The Accord left the road and then hit an iron fence and a brick column before coming to rest.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no further information on the driver, whose next of kin had not been notified.