Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to areas of dense fog that will remain possible in northeast Georgia through 6 a.m this morning. A couple of brief tornadoes will also be possible, especially in west central Georgia. Isolated areas of river flooding remain a concern along portions of the Chattahoochee, Ocmulgee, and Oconee Rivers.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:04 am, 55 °F broken clouds Humidity 97 % Pressure 1003 mb Wind 8 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:21 am Sunset Sunset: 6:23 pm

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 43 by 5 p.m. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 16, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 58 78 in 1995 25 in 1958 Min Temperature M 39 60 in 1945 11 in 1958 Avg Temperature M 48.8 68.5 in 1945 18.0 in 1958 Precipitation M 0.17 2.44 in 1990 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 0.8 in 1969 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – T in 1969 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 16 47 in 1958 0 in 2018 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1945 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 65.5 56.8 68.3 in 1990 32.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 47.7 37.6 50.7 in 1927 20.6 in 1895 Avg Temperature 56.6 47.2 58.3 in 1927 26.7 in 1895 Total Precipitation 4.21 2.54 8.73 in 1881 0.03 in 1938 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.0 in 1934 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1934 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 134 285 608 in 1895 106 in 1927 Total CDD (base 65) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.3 55.0 63.4 in 1950 41.9 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 36.5 36.3 46.0 in 1950 21.6 in 1977 Avg Temperature 45.9 45.6 54.7 in 1950 32.3 in 1977 Total Precipitation 7.24 7.13 17.77 in 1936 1.89 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.6 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1617 1902 3207 in 1977 1285 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-15

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-15

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-15

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-15

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”