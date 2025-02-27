Kennesaw’s annual Bunny Breakfast returns April 5

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following announcement about the popular annual Bunny Breakfast

Annual Bunny Breakfast to be Held at Ben Robertson Community Center on April 5

Kennesaw, GA (February 26, 2025) — The Kennesaw Parks & Rec Department is excited to continue the tradition of the annual Bunny Breakfast, presented by iThink Financial, at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday, April 5. Two seatings are available: one from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and another from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Guests will enjoy a buffet featuring hot pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit and breakfast sweets. The Easter Bunny will make the rounds, visiting each table to greet the children. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own cameras for photos with the Easter Bunny. There will also be an opportunity for professional photos with a real bunny.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after March 22. Children ages two and under do not need a ticket if sitting on a lap.

Tickets are available at:

8 a.m.: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTM1MDg4MDE

10 a.m.: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTM1MDg4MDA

This year’s Bunny Breakfast is presented by iThink Financial, supported by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Kennesaw-Acworth Optimist Club in-kind.