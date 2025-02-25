South Cobb Regional Library: Spring and Women’s Rights

TOPICS:
Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 25, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

With an established staple of storytime events for children each month, South Cobb Regional Library embraces spring with Welcome Spring!, on March 21st at 10:30 AM. This special storytime and craft event for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers (up to the age of five) promises to captivate and fascinate the natural energy of developing minds through the introduction of 2025’s first season.

Of course, the sounds and excitement of learning won’t be the only expressions on the winds of Spring 2025. Coinciding with International Women’s Day (March 8th), Women’s History Month, and the threats to American democracy, women’s voices will carry at South Cobb Regional Library, too, with Kennesaw State University and Breman Foundation of Atlanta’s traveling exhibit: Women’s Voices for Civil Rights. The exhibit of eight panels echoes past and current civil rights activism by women and girls, highlighting the contributions of women’s history to civil rights. Featuring key vocabulary for students and teachers and illustrated art by Scarlett Green and Julia Guevara, the exhibit is suitable for ages as young as third grade. Women’s Voices for Civil Rights is scheduled to open at the library on March 14th (at 10 AM) and will be on display until the end of March.

Here’s a short list of other events scheduled events at South Cobb Regional Library, which may be of interest:

  • Adult Art Night, Tuesday, March 4th at 5 PM.
  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, March 13th at 4:30 PM.
  • American Red Cross Blood Drive, Wednesday, March 19th at 3 PM.
  • Graphic Novel Book Club (Virtual), Monday, March 24th at 6 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

March 01, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




March 02, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 03, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




March 04, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


17:00 – 19:00Adult Art Night




March 05, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party




March 06, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids




March 07, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 08, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




March 09, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 10, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along




March 11, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




March 12, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




March 13, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion




March 14, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 11:30Alphabet Storytime




March 15, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime

March 16, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights




March 17, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 17:00Lego Build




March 18, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:30 – 16:30Family Crafternoon




March 19, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive




March 20, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play




March 21, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 11:30Welcome Spring!


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda


16:30 – 17:45STEAM Tweens




March 22, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights




March 23, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights




March 24, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




March 25, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




March 26, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




March 27, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights




March 28, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights




March 29, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights




March 30, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights




March 31, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00












Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

