South Cobb Regional Library: Spring and Women’s Rights

By Kelly Johnson

With an established staple of storytime events for children each month, South Cobb Regional Library embraces spring with Welcome Spring!, on March 21st at 10:30 AM. This special storytime and craft event for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers (up to the age of five) promises to captivate and fascinate the natural energy of developing minds through the introduction of 2025’s first season.

Of course, the sounds and excitement of learning won’t be the only expressions on the winds of Spring 2025. Coinciding with International Women’s Day (March 8th), Women’s History Month, and the threats to American democracy, women’s voices will carry at South Cobb Regional Library, too, with Kennesaw State University and Breman Foundation of Atlanta’s traveling exhibit: Women’s Voices for Civil Rights. The exhibit of eight panels echoes past and current civil rights activism by women and girls, highlighting the contributions of women’s history to civil rights. Featuring key vocabulary for students and teachers and illustrated art by Scarlett Green and Julia Guevara, the exhibit is suitable for ages as young as third grade. Women’s Voices for Civil Rights is scheduled to open at the library on March 14th (at 10 AM) and will be on display until the end of March.

Here’s a short list of other events scheduled events at South Cobb Regional Library, which may be of interest:

Adult Art Night , Tuesday, March 4 th at 5 PM.

, Tuesday, March 4 at 5 PM. The Last Word Book Discussion , Thursday, March 13 th at 4:30 PM.

, Thursday, March 13 at 4:30 PM. American Red Cross Blood Drive , Wednesday, March 19 th at 3 PM.

, Wednesday, March 19 at 3 PM. Graphic Novel Book Club (Virtual), Monday, March 24th at 6 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

MARCH 2025

WEEK 1

MARCH 2025

WEEK 2

MARCH 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 16, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights







March 17, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights



10:00 – 14:00 Free AARP Tax-Aide



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



15:00 – 17:00 Lego Build







March 18, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



15:30 – 16:30 Family Crafternoon







March 19, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



15:00 – 19:00 American Red Cross Blood Drive







March 20, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play







March 21, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights



10:30 – 11:30 Welcome Spring!



15:30 – 16:30 Paws to Read: Read to Koda



16:30 – 17:45 STEAM Tweens







March 22, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights









MARCH 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 23, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights







March 24, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights



10:00 – 14:00 Free AARP Tax-Aide



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]



18:30 – 19:00 Evening Storytime







March 25, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time







March 26, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 17:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







March 27, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 17:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights







March 28, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 17:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights







March 29, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights









MARCH 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 30, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Women’s Voices for Civil Rights







March 31, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00

























