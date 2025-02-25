South Cobb Regional Library: Spring and Women’s Rights

By Kelly Johnson
With an established staple of storytime events for children each month, South Cobb Regional Library embraces spring with Welcome Spring!, on March 21st at 10:30 AM. This special storytime and craft event for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers (up to the age of five) promises to captivate and fascinate the natural energy of developing minds through the introduction of 2025’s first season.
Of course, the sounds and excitement of learning won’t be the only expressions on the winds of Spring 2025. Coinciding with International Women’s Day (March 8th), Women’s History Month, and the threats to American democracy, women’s voices will carry at South Cobb Regional Library, too, with Kennesaw State University and Breman Foundation of Atlanta’s traveling exhibit: Women’s Voices for Civil Rights. The exhibit of eight panels echoes past and current civil rights activism by women and girls, highlighting the contributions of women’s history to civil rights. Featuring key vocabulary for students and teachers and illustrated art by Scarlett Green and Julia Guevara, the exhibit is suitable for ages as young as third grade. Women’s Voices for Civil Rights is scheduled to open at the library on March 14th (at 10 AM) and will be on display until the end of March.
Here’s a short list of other events scheduled events at South Cobb Regional Library, which may be of interest:
- Adult Art Night, Tuesday, March 4th at 5 PM.
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, March 13th at 4:30 PM.
- American Red Cross Blood Drive, Wednesday, March 19th at 3 PM.
- Graphic Novel Book Club (Virtual), Monday, March 24th at 6 PM.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
MARCH 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 01, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|March 02, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 03, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|March 04, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|17:00 – 19:00
|Adult Art Night
|March 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|March 06, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|March 07, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 08, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 09, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 10, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|March 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|March 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|March 13, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|March 14, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 11:30
|Alphabet Storytime
|March 15, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
MARCH 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 16, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|March 17, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 17:00
|Lego Build
|March 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:30 – 16:30
|Family Crafternoon
|March 19, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|March 20, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|March 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 11:30
|Welcome Spring!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|16:30 – 17:45
|STEAM Tweens
|March 22, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
MARCH 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 23, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|March 24, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|March 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|March 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|March 27, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|March 28, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|March 29, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
MARCH 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 30, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|March 31, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
