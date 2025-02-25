Smyrna’s Black History Month dinner to highlight 1881 washerwomen’s strike

Driving home from work one day in 2017, Kelundra Smith heard voices. Inspirational voices.

Smith had been thinking of writing about a piece of Atlanta history-the 1881 Atlanta washerwomen strike. She’d learned about the incident while paying a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC. A story well worth telling, she thought

“How is it that I’m unfamiliar with this event that made international news in 1881?” she asked. “How revolutionary it was and how brave for these women to take charge of their lives this way.”

She researched the era and found that washing clothes in the 19th century was grueling work. African-American women were demanding a raise to one dollar per dozen pounds of laundry, and they got it. Smith then realized the space she needed to tell the depth and breadth of the story was more than a bylined journalism feature would allow her to do, a realization born out of years as a theater critic, arts journalist, and sometimes actor.

It was that commute home that helped clarify her course of action.

“When I heard the voices of what I can only describe as my ancestors, I heard the scenes in the play. It came to me as dialogue. “

Smith got home and penned 35 pages of what became “The Wash”- described as an intimate and many times humorous look at the washerwomen and their successful strike-which is credited with setting a template for American labor movements of following decades.

“The Wash” will be showcased in a 6 p.m. Black History Month celebration dinner Feb. 28 at the Smyrna Community Center. As the featured speaker, Smith will talk about pivoting from journalism to drama and will paint a picture of post-Civil War Atlanta. There will be a reading if three scenes from the play as well.

Smith says the production is part of a trilogy she’s created focusing on African-American achievements during Reconstruction and adds that the washerwoman play is the first to be fully produced.

She was asked why she thought this particular episode of African-American history deserved telling.

“Black history is American history,” Smith says. “I think so often we try to separate and segregate. It’s American history because the cultural, social and economic influence of black people in this country can’t be denied.”

She thinks the play will help show people where the nation is now and where it needs to go to truly achieve equality, opportunity and access for all.

After having what was described as a “rolling world premiere” at multiple theaters and other showcases, “Wash” is set for a performance at the Art Farm at Serenbe, south of Atlanta March 14-23. An off -roadway run has been scheduled for this summer.

Smith says a turning point for her was realizing in 2017-18 arts coverage was being cut and that getting a fulltime job at a magazine or newspaper wasn’t likely.

“And about that time “The Wash” came to me because I had reviewed so many plays,” she says.

She says people have found the play relatable, reminding them of family members in many ways. And the humor surprises some as well.

“People think OK, 19th century period piece about black women in the South. This is bound to be depressing.”

She hopes that the play will also lift moods and supply inspiration.