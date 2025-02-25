Son suspected in murder of mother in Kennesaw

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]



According to Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on Evian Way in Kennesaw at around 10:30 a.m., Monday February 24, 2025, and found a 67-year-old Kennesaw woman’s body in the home.

The woman’s 28-year-old son was arrested by detectives of the department’s Major Crimes Unit, and charged with murder and aggravated assault.



This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police

Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-394.

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

Capt. Matt Brown commands the Major Crimes Unit, and Lt. Tim Nelson commands the Crimes Against Persons Unit.