Portraits and pages at the North Cobb Regional Library

TOPICS:
Drawing of a stack of books

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 25, 2025

March offers Cobb County the opportunity to create and view some special portraits.

With its Monthly Makers program, North Cobb Regional Library provides young people (16+) insight to the creation of functional art. This creative exploration promises fun and sparks perhaps an entrepreneurial spirit. All one has to do is show up; materials and expertise shall be provided by the library.

This month, Monthly Makers will teach the making of painted pinecone flower portraits. The event is scheduled for the first of March, on Saturday at 11 AM. (Please know that space is limit, so reservation is required here.)

Also continuing through March, North Cobb Regional Library hosts South Cobb Art Alliance’s (SCAA) presentation of Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project. Billed as powerful showcase of stories, this exhibit represents the history of the 275,000 Black American men and women (from nineteen states) that served in the war’s effort, both in combat and supply services, across the whole of the United States Military.

Complementary to these events, North Cobb Regional Library has a number of book clubs and discussion groups. Its latest, the Romance Book Discussion group is scheduled for March 4th at 6 PM. The group will discuss Ashley Poston’s A Novel Love Story. Poston herself,\ is scheduled for an author visit to the library on March 19th at 5:30 PM.

To this, here’s the short list of other art and book club events at NCRL:

  • Monday Night Murder Club (The Murder on the Links), Monday, March 3rd at 6 PM.
  • The Art Experience, Tuesday & Wednesday, March 11th & 12th at 6 PM.
  • Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (Outlawed), Wednesday, March 19th at 1 PM.
  • Cover To Cover Book Discussion (How to Read a Book), Tuesday, March 25th at 2 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MARCH 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 01, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 14:00Cross Stitch Meet Up


11:00 – 13:00Monthly Makers:
Painted Pinecone Flower Portraits




March 02, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 03, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project


18:00 – 19:30Monday Night Murder Club: The Murder on the Links




March 04, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Digital Literacy Workshop at NCRL


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers


18:00 – 19:30Romance Book Discussion: A Novel Love Story




March 05, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat at NCRL


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!




March 06, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create




March 07, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 08, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 16:00D&D Club




MARCH 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 09, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 10, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project




March 11, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




March 12, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat at NCRL


16:00 – 17:30Teen Whatever Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




March 13, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create




March 14, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 15, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




MARCH 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 16, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 17, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project




March 18, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Digital Literacy Workshop at NCRL


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers




March 19, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat at NCRL


13:00 – 15:00Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion at NCRL: Outlawed


17:30 – 19:00Author Visit with Ashley Poston


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!




March 20, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create




March 21, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00 – 17:00Paws to Read


13:00 – 16:00D&D Club




March 22, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




MARCH 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 23, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 24, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project




March 25, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Tech Tuesdays: Android Made Easy


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime


14:00 – 15:30Cover To Cover Book Discussion: How To Read A Book


16:00 – 17:00Thinking Money for Kids: Making Moolah




March 26, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat at NCRL


16:00 – 17:30Teen Whatever Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!




March 27, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create




March 28, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 29, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




MARCH 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 30, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 31, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00
















Be the first to comment on "Portraits and pages at the North Cobb Regional Library"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.