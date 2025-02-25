Portraits and pages at the North Cobb Regional Library

March offers Cobb County the opportunity to create and view some special portraits.

With its Monthly Makers program, North Cobb Regional Library provides young people (16+) insight to the creation of functional art. This creative exploration promises fun and sparks perhaps an entrepreneurial spirit. All one has to do is show up; materials and expertise shall be provided by the library.

This month, Monthly Makers will teach the making of painted pinecone flower portraits. The event is scheduled for the first of March, on Saturday at 11 AM. (Please know that space is limit, so reservation is required here.)

Also continuing through March, North Cobb Regional Library hosts South Cobb Art Alliance’s (SCAA) presentation of Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project. Billed as powerful showcase of stories, this exhibit represents the history of the 275,000 Black American men and women (from nineteen states) that served in the war’s effort, both in combat and supply services, across the whole of the United States Military.

Complementary to these events, North Cobb Regional Library has a number of book clubs and discussion groups. Its latest, the Romance Book Discussion group is scheduled for March 4th at 6 PM. The group will discuss Ashley Poston’s A Novel Love Story. Poston herself,\ is scheduled for an author visit to the library on March 19th at 5:30 PM.

To this, here’s the short list of other art and book club events at NCRL:

Monday Night Murder Club (The Murder on the Links), Monday, March 3 rd at 6 PM.

(The Murder on the Links), Monday, March 3 at 6 PM. The Art Experience , Tuesday & Wednesday, March 11 th & 12 th at 6 PM.

, Tuesday & Wednesday, March 11 & 12 at 6 PM. Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (Outlawed), Wednesday, March 19 th at 1 PM.

(Outlawed), Wednesday, March 19 at 1 PM. Cover To Cover Book Discussion (How to Read a Book), Tuesday, March 25th at 2 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

MARCH 2025

WEEK 1

MARCH 2025

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 09, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









March 10, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project







March 11, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime



18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







March 12, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat at NCRL



16:00 – 17:30 Teen Whatever Wednesday



17:30 – 19:30 Family Game Night!



18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







March 13, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create







March 14, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









March 15, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











MARCH 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 16, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









March 17, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project







March 18, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:00 – 12:00 Digital Literacy Workshop at NCRL



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Middle Makers







March 19, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat at NCRL



13:00 – 15:00 Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion at NCRL: Outlawed



17:30 – 19:00 Author Visit with Ashley Poston



17:30 – 19:30 Family Game Night!







March 20, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create







March 21, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





16:00 – 17:00 Paws to Read



13:00 – 16:00 D&D Club







March 22, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











MARCH 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 23, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









March 24, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project







March 25, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:00 – 12:00 Tech Tuesdays: Android Made Easy



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime



14:00 – 15:30 Cover To Cover Book Discussion: How To Read A Book



16:00 – 17:00 Thinking Money for Kids: Making Moolah







March 26, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat at NCRL



16:00 – 17:30 Teen Whatever Wednesday



17:30 – 19:30 Family Game Night!







March 27, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create







March 28, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









March 29, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











MARCH 2025

WEEK 5