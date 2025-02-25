Portraits and pages at the North Cobb Regional Library

March offers Cobb County the opportunity to create and view some special portraits.
With its Monthly Makers program, North Cobb Regional Library provides young people (16+) insight to the creation of functional art. This creative exploration promises fun and sparks perhaps an entrepreneurial spirit. All one has to do is show up; materials and expertise shall be provided by the library.
This month, Monthly Makers will teach the making of painted pinecone flower portraits. The event is scheduled for the first of March, on Saturday at 11 AM. (Please know that space is limit, so reservation is required here.)
Also continuing through March, North Cobb Regional Library hosts South Cobb Art Alliance’s (SCAA) presentation of Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project. Billed as powerful showcase of stories, this exhibit represents the history of the 275,000 Black American men and women (from nineteen states) that served in the war’s effort, both in combat and supply services, across the whole of the United States Military.
Complementary to these events, North Cobb Regional Library has a number of book clubs and discussion groups. Its latest, the Romance Book Discussion group is scheduled for March 4th at 6 PM. The group will discuss Ashley Poston’s A Novel Love Story. Poston herself,\ is scheduled for an author visit to the library on March 19th at 5:30 PM.
To this, here’s the short list of other art and book club events at NCRL:
- Monday Night Murder Club (The Murder on the Links), Monday, March 3rd at 6 PM.
- The Art Experience, Tuesday & Wednesday, March 11th & 12th at 6 PM.
- Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (Outlawed), Wednesday, March 19th at 1 PM.
- Cover To Cover Book Discussion (How to Read a Book), Tuesday, March 25th at 2 PM.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
MARCH 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 01, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
|11:00 – 13:00
|Monthly Makers:
Painted Pinecone Flower Portraits
|March 02, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 03, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project
|18:00 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club: The Murder on the Links
|March 04, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Digital Literacy Workshop at NCRL
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|18:00 – 19:30
|Romance Book Discussion: A Novel Love Story
|March 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat at NCRL
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|March 06, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create
|March 07, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 08, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 16:00
|D&D Club
MARCH 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 09, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 10, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project
|March 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|March 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat at NCRL
|16:00 – 17:30
|Teen Whatever Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|March 13, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create
|March 14, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 15, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 16, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 17, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project
|March 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Digital Literacy Workshop at NCRL
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|March 19, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat at NCRL
|13:00 – 15:00
|Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion at NCRL: Outlawed
|17:30 – 19:00
|Author Visit with Ashley Poston
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|March 20, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create
|March 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Paws to Read
|13:00 – 16:00
|D&D Club
|March 22, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 23, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 24, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|SCAA Johnny Crawford’s Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project
|March 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Tech Tuesdays: Android Made Easy
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Cover To Cover Book Discussion: How To Read A Book
|16:00 – 17:00
|Thinking Money for Kids: Making Moolah
|March 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat at NCRL
|16:00 – 17:30
|Teen Whatever Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|March 27, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create
|March 28, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 29, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 30, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 31, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
