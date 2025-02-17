Trump administration slashes Georgia CDC workforce by 10% in sweeping cuts 

by Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

February 14, 2025

The Trump administration’s sweeping jobs cuts have reached Georgia’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected to lose about one-tenth of its workforce, the Associated Press has reported.

The administration’s broad plan to cut probationary employees will result in the loss of nearly 1,300 jobs at the CDC, according to the AP. CDC leaders were notified Friday morning.

The cuts are part of the new administration’s aggressive plans to reduce the size of the federal government.

“President Trump’s indefensible, indiscriminate firing of more than 1,000 CDC personnel in a single day leaves Americans exposed to disease and devastates careers and livelihoods for the world’s most talented doctors and scientists, many of them here in Georgia,” Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, posted online Friday.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, also a Democrat, said the cuts were part of “Trump administration’s reckless attacks on public health.”

“Make no mistake—these firings mean Americans are less safe from future pandemics. I will do everything I can to fight this,” Warnock posted online.

This is a developing story.

