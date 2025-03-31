As storm front moves through Georgia Monday, possible high winds, hail, tornadoes

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Monday, March 31, 2025.

As a line of storms moves through Georgia today, hazards include damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A line of storms moving across the forecast area this morning through the afternoon will be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Thunderstorms may redevelop behind the line later in the afternoon, posing a second threat for severe weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday… Storms will be possible across parts of north and central Georgia on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures Wednesday onward will be well above normal with highs reach near record levels. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is requested this morning through Monday evening. Spotters are encouraged to report or relay severe weather reports to the National Weather Service.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.