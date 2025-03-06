Battery Atlanta to undergo changes to prepare for MLB All-Star Game

Battery Atlanta announced a series of property enhancements in a press release.

The purpose of the modifications is to prepare for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game this July.

According to the press release:

Once complete, the transformed property will offer updated LED screens for enhanced fan viewing, new seating arrangements, expanded public restrooms, interactive digital directories, redesigned landscaping, updated walkways and other cosmetic enhancements to elevate every aspect of Atlanta’s premier sports and entertainment destination.

“These enhancements reflect our unwavering commitment to ensuring that The Battery Atlanta remains one of the most dynamic, fan and community-centric destinations in the country,” said Jeremy Strife, Executive Vice President of Development of the Atlanta Braves in the press release. “Our team continues to prioritize the needs and enjoyment of Braves Country, as well as our local neighbors, and we are excited to roll out these improvements that will enhance the overall experience for everyone who visits the property”

The changes will include overhauling the walkways and seating and redesigning the corner of Heritage Court and Battery Avenue.

The public restrooms near the Coca-Cola Roxy will be expanded.

While The Battery Atlanta will remain open throughout these updates, guests can anticipate temporary walkway closures and minor disruptions. Detailed signage will be visible throughout the property to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. For the latest updates and information on The Battery Atlanta, or to plan your next outing, visit batteryatl.com.

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.