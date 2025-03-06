Cobb County’s handling of Mableton zoning is officially at an end

Cobb County announced on its website that zoning within the city limits of Mableton was officially turned over to the city on March 3.

Here is the announcement:

Starting March 3, 2025, the City of Mableton assumed all zoning and code enforcement services within their city limits. Cobb County officials had been working with city officials to make the transition smooth. Not sure if the address is within the city limits of Mableton? Check out this interactive map at https://bit.ly/3YIirg2 Code enforcement inquires: alejandro.ferrell@mableton.gov Zoning inquiries: chris.wheeler@mableton.gov. Mableton has also been handling business licenses in the city. Mableton’s business license portal: https://mableton.gov/business-licenses Some special regulatory permits, including those for businesses selling alcohol, still need to come through Cobb County. Cobb alcohol business license information: https://www.cobbcounty.org/community-development/business-license/alcohol-licenses

What happens moving forward

Last week in an email, Mableton Zoning Manager Christopher Wheeler told the Courier that Mableton’s Planning Commission is expected to start hearing cases on May 1.

The Planning Commission will make recommendations to the Mableton City Council, which will make the decisions on zoning requests.