Chattahoochee RiverLands host cleanup on Chattahoochee River

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a weekend cleanup on the Chattahoochee River.

Chattahoochee Riverlands hosted while the Archer Western Construction-Walshe Group sponsored the Saturday morning river cleanup.

Over 40 volunteers from The Friends Of Bolton Park, Connect The Comet, Mableton City Councilwoman Patricia Auch, Lions Club, Team Noodle and nature lovers came together to split into teams covering Bolton Park, the Fulton County side of the Chattahoochee and Cobb County side of the Chattahoochee.

The Cobb County side removed over 95 bags and lots of heavy debris. We estimate around 5,000 pounds of litter was removed from the Cobb County side of the Chattahoochee.

We are guessing that the Fulton County side of the Chattahoochee will be at least 3,000 pounds. So, we accomplished a lot in just three hours. We appreciate Keep Cobb Beautiful for lending us supplies and removing the bags from the Cobb County side of the Chattahoochee River.

We are grateful to the Starbucks at the Bolton Road/Marieta Blvd intersection for letting us use their parking lot and furnishing us with their delicious coffee. We especially appreciate MD Jim Moulton for organizing this event. None of this would have been possible without his hard work.