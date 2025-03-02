Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, March 2, 2025

Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 2, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 2, 2025, with a high near 53 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Fire Danger Statement that has been issued for all of north and central Georgia for this afternoon and evening due to values of relative humidity well below critical thresholds and dry fuels. 

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
6:58 am, Mar 2, 2025
temperature icon 33°F
few clouds
Humidity 62 %
Pressure 1022 mb
Wind 7 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 20%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:05 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:35 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Showers. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAvgDeparture from normPrecipitation
2025-02-01654454.58.70
2025-02-02694456.510.50
2025-02-0374445912.80
2025-02-04775666.520.20
2025-02-05745363.517T
2025-02-0672606619.30
2025-02-07776269.522.60.06
2025-02-08756268.521.4T
2025-02-0973576517.70.1
2025-02-10604753.560
2025-02-11524046-1.70.33
2025-02-12433941-6.92.58
2025-02-136137490.91.06
2025-02-14582943.5-4.80
2025-02-15524247-1.50.08
2025-02-16643750.51.70.88
2025-02-17503040-90
2025-02-18583144.5-4.70
2025-02-19463440-9.50.1
2025-02-20352329-20.7T
2025-02-21481933.5-16.50
2025-02-22532941-9.20
2025-02-23553143-7.40
2025-02-24694255.54.80
2025-02-257545609.10
2025-02-2679476311.80
2025-02-2776526412.60
2025-02-287345597.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 2, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6281 in 195127 in 1980
Min TemperatureM4264 in 199715 in 1980
Avg TemperatureM52.271.0 in 199721.0 in 1980
PrecipitationM0.172.16 in 19710.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.03.7 in 19420.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM4 in 19420 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1344 in 19800 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M06 in 19970 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.061.979.0 in 199732.0 in 1890
Avg Min Temperature46.042.264.0 in 199717.0 in 1914
Avg Temperature60.552.171.5 in 199726.5 in 1890
Total Precipitation0.000.343.11 in 19710.00 in 2025
Total Snowfall0.00.04.2 in 20090.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth04 in 19420 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)42676 in 18900 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)0013 in 19970 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature56.756.263.9 in 201744.6 in 1905
Avg Min Temperature36.537.345.8 in 202324.0 in 1977
Avg Temperature46.646.854.6 in 202335.5 in 1977
Total Precipitation8.229.4819.54 in 20203.04 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.810.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)184121063464 in 19771370 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12231 in 20230 in 2020

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-01
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-01
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-01
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-01
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

