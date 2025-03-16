Cobb climate report & weather forecast for Sunday, March 16, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 16, 2025, with a high near 72 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region. Sunday morning there is a risk of flooding in north Georgia.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:47 am, 60 °F broken clouds Humidity 96 % Pressure 1005 mb Wind 6 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:47 am Sunset Sunset: 7:46 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m and 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”