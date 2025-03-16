Cobb police officer dies in off-duty traffic accident

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County police say one of their officers died in an off-duty motor vehicle accident on Friday.

Police confirmed officer Anthony Cantoral died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash but gave no details on the circumstances surrounding the accident, including where it occurred.

The Precinct 5 officer was killed just a few days after being honored as February’s First Responder of the Month by the Building Strong Horizons group.

In presenting the award supported by a $1,000 donation, the non-profit group lauded Cantoral for a strong record of service and protection in the community. The group started the awards program in 2022.

Cobb Police in announcing the death called Cantoral’s death “tragic and untimely.” and praised him as a “devoted and courageous law enforcement officer” in a statement provided to local news stations. The department added that “our hearts go out to Officer Cantoral’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.” And it said that it was extending thoughts and prayers to others involved in the accident.

The family of the officer has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. Family members said in the post announcing the fundraiser that Cantoral was a U.S Marine and that the crash involved a motorcycle.