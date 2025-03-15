Groundbreaking for Kennesaw’s new Public Safety Facility

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following press release and photos of the groundbreaking on its new Public Safety Facility:

The City of Kennesaw has officially broken ground on a new 25,000-square-foot Public Safety Facility, marking a significant step forward in enhancing public safety and ensuring that the Kennesaw Police Department (KPD) has the resources needed to serve the growing community effectively.

Public safety remains a top priority for the City, and this state-of-the-art facility will consolidate all KPD operations under one roof. Currently, the department is spread across two separate locations: a portion of City Hall and a former Cobb County fire station from the 1950s that now houses the Criminal Investigations Division (CID). The outdated CID building, which has fallen into disrepair, lacks the modern infrastructure necessary for the department to operate efficiently.

“This groundbreaking reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of service we provide to the community,” said Chief of Police Bill Westenberger. “By investing in this new facility, we are equipping our officers with the resources they need to respond quickly, efficiently and effectively, ensuring the safety and well-being of Kennesaw for years to come.”

The new facility will include several key features designed to enhance public safety and operational efficiency, including:

A Real-Time Crime Center, enabling KPD to collaborate with the Cobb County Police and other local, state and federal partners to improve response times and crime prevention efforts.

A community room, providing space for public meetings and strengthening engagement between officers and residents.

A fitness center, supporting officer wellness and readiness.

A virtual training room, offering advanced simulation exercises to prepare officers for real-world scenarios.

A dedicated K-9 area, a crime lab and an armory, ensuring KPD is equipped to meet the evolving needs of the community.

With construction now underway, the City of Kennesaw is excited about the future of public safety in the community. Once completed, the new Public Safety Building will enhance the quality-of-service KPD can provide by ensuring officers have the modern tools and resources needed to effectively protect and serve Kennesaw residents now and into the future.

The Public Safety Facility project is funded entirely through SPLOST.