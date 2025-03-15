Upcoming Keep Smyrna Beautiful events include document shredding and garden tour

Keep Smyrna Beautiful announced the following events, including document shredding and the popular Smyrna Garden Tour.

DOCUMENT SHREDDING MARCH 22, 2025

Securely shred and recycle your documents at KSB’s spring document shredding event on March 22, 2025, from 9:00am to Noon at the Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center (884 Church St. Smyrna). Details available at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/document-shredding-3/

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT FAIR

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, joius for the Smyrna Community Engagement Fair, designed to connect Smyrna residents with a wide variety of local nonprofit organizations, civic organizations, and city-led programs. This fair is an excellent opportunity to learn about how to get involved and make a difference in Smyrna for adults, groups, adults and youth. Additional details at: https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/25621/953

ADOPT-A-TREE

Tree planting season is coming to a close, and KSB still has free seedlings and small trees available! KSB volunteers rescue small trees from land slated for development and prepare them to be taken home by residents. Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/

SAVE THE DATE: SMYRNA GARDEN TOUR

The Smyrna Garden Tour is back on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 10am to 4pm! Ticketholders enjoy a self-guided tour of five Smyrna gardens and refreshments the Reed House. A plant sale, which is open to the public, will also be located at the Reed House. Tickets go on sale by the end of March. Learn more: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/garden-tour/