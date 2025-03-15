Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, March 15, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, March 15, 2025, with a high near 79 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) of severe weather that is expected in far west Georgia and an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) of severe weather that is expected elsewhere across our area between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. All severe weather hazards including tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail will be possible with thunderstorms that develop.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:54 am, 60 °F broken clouds Humidity 87 % Pressure 1011 mb Wind 10 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:48 am Sunset Sunset: 7:45 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m and 4 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 59. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday

A chance of showers before 9 a.m, then a chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Showers likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”