Tornadoes, hail, damaging wind possible as hazardous weather alert issued for Georgia Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia.

The risk level for severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes and damaging winds, ranges from enhanced (3) to moderate (4) by the National Weather Service scale for evaluating risk.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) of severe weather is expected in far west Georgia and an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) of severe weather is expected elsewhere across our area between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. All severe weather hazards including tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail will be possible with thunderstorms that develop. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… River and Flash Flooding are possible Sunday morning as a result of heavy rains across northern Georgia.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is requested from Saturday morning through

Sunday morning. Spotters are encouraged to report or relay severe

weather reports to the National Weather Service.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

