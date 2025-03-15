Wind advisory in GA: Gusts up to 40 mph could cause power outages

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County on Saturday March 15 from 11 a.m. this morning through Sunday at 5 a.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EDT SUNDAY… * WHAT…South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected. Locally higher gusts possible at elevations above 2000 feet. * WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dooly, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Lamar, Lumpkin, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Webster, White, Whitfield, Wilcox

Including the cities of:

Abbeville, Americus, Atlanta, Barnesville, Blairsville, Blue Ridge, Bremen, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Cleveland, Columbus, Conyers, Cordele, Covington, Cumming, Dahlonega, Dallas, Dalton, Dawsonville, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Ellaville, Ellijay, Fort Benning, Fort Oglethorpe, Fort Valley, Franklin, Griffin, Hiawassee, Hawkinsville, Jackson, Jasper, LaFayette, Lawrenceville, Lumpkin, Macon, Manchester, Marietta, Monroe, Montezuma, Newnan, Peachtree City, Pine Mountain, Preston, Riverdale, Roberts, Rome, Stockbridge, Summerville, Talbotton, Thomaston, Trenton, Vienna, Warner Robins, West Point, Woodstock, Zebulon

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

