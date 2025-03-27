Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, March 27, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, March 27, 2025, with a high near 76 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to high fire dangers that are expected for all of north and central Georgia this afternoon through early evening. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 1:13 pm, 66 °F scattered clouds Humidity 30 % Pressure 1027 mb Wind 6 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 40% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:31 am Sunset Sunset: 7:54 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”