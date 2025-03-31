GA gas prices remain the same, as do EV charging rates

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia remained the same as last week, at an average cost of $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded. Nationally the charging rates for electric vehicles also remained stable.

“Pump prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As gas prices trend lower than last year’s peaks, drivers may feel a sudden sting at the pump with each fill-up as Spring Break rolls in for students across the state. There is still a bright spot for Georgians; we are trending 21 cents below the national average of $3.15.”

What will you learn by reading below?

How do prices in Cobb County compare to the rest of the state What are the national trends in gasoline prices and EV charging rates? What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices? How does AAA arrive at its price estimates?

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.00, about six cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Nationally: Gas Prices Making Seasonal Climb Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 3 cents to $3.15 (subject to change overnight) after weeks of little movement. With Spring Break in full swing, drivers are paying more at the pump compared to last week. Gas prices typically begin increasing this time of year and reach their peak during the summer. But the national average is still about 40 cents lower than last year due to tepid gasoline demand and weak crude oil prices. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.81 barrels per day last week to 8.64 barrels per day. The total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 240.6 million barrels to 239.1 million barrels. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day. Oil Market Dynamics At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 65 cents to settle at $69.65 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 3.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year. Electric: Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents today. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”