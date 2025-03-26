Mableton announces schedule for Planning Commission meetings

The City of Mableton announced the schedule for its Planning Commission meetings. The first meeting will be April 1, 2025, 6 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, 30168, in the CoMotion Room.

The agenda will be sent at a later date.

Other Planning Commission Regular Meetings will be held on the following dates (the location will be determined at a later date due to the upcoming move of city offices) :

May 6, 2025

June 3, 2025

July 1, 2025

August 5, 2025

September 2, 2025

October 7, 2025

November 4, 2025

December 2, 2025

Locations – to be