Mableton announces schedule for Planning Commission meetings

The City of Mableton announced the schedule for its Planning Commission meetings. The first meeting will be April 1, 2025, 6 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, 30168, in the CoMotion Room.
The agenda will be sent at a later date.
Other Planning Commission Regular Meetings will be held on the following dates (the location will be determined at a later date due to the upcoming move of city offices) :
May 6, 2025
June 3, 2025
July 1, 2025
August 5, 2025
September 2, 2025
October 7, 2025
November 4, 2025
December 2, 2025
Locations – to be
