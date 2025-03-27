Kennesaw State assistant professor receives national honor for mentorship in oncology nursing

Photo courtesy of Kennesaw State University

[This article by Dave Shelles first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University assistant professor Chinomso Nwozichi has been honored by the Oncology Nursing Foundation with its prestigious Connie Henke Yarbro Excellence in Cancer Nursing Mentorship Award.

Nwozichi will receive the award, which was established to recognize and support excellence in oncology nursing mentorship, at the Oncology Nursing Foundation’s annual reception in April. The foundation supports cancer nursing excellence through fundraising efforts that in turn support educational opportunities, research grants, scholarships, and nurse advocacy.

“This award is a deeply meaningful recognition of my commitment to mentorship in oncology nursing,” Nwozichi said. “Personally, it reaffirms my dedication to nurturing the next generation of oncology nurses, ensuring they are well-equipped to provide high-quality, evidence-based cancer care. On a broader scale, it underscores the vital role of mentorship in strengthening the oncology nursing workforce, fostering leadership, and advancing cancer care globally.”

Nwozichi joined KSU’s Wellstar School of Nursing in 2023 and has made a significant impact, publishing several papers in top scholarly journals and earning induction into the American Academy of Nursing Fellows, the top honor for nurses in the U.S. He serves as a leader in the Oncology Nursing Society of Nigeria, contributing articles to international oncology journals and research that addresses the diverse needs of cancer patients.

“Dr. Nwozichi’s generosity and knowledge are evident, and this honor is well-deserved,” said Rebecca Shabo, interim director of the Wellstar School of Nursing. “He openly shares his expertise in oncology nursing, and he is an asset to our faculty and research community here at KSU.”

At Kennesaw State, Nwozichi has mentored undergraduate researchers through the First-Year Scholars and the Summer Undergraduate Research Program. As president of the Oncology Nursing Society of Nigeria, he helps advance oncology nursing education, practice, and advocacy across Africa.

Nwozichi became interested in oncology nursing in his native Nigeria, where cancer patients received little specialized care and nursing curriculums didn’t adequately address these issues. He originally leveraged his expertise in oncology to bolster nursing education in Nigeria before teaching in the Philippines, where he received his doctorate. He integrates oncology nursing in all the courses he teaches, while furthering knowledge of the specialty outside the classroom.

