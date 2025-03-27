Fourth Annual Noonday Shanty 5K/10K Draws Hundreds of Community Members

[All photos courtesy of the Town Center Community]

The Town Center Community submitted the following press release announcing the winners of the Noonday Shanty 5K/10K:

A perfect spring morning set the stage for nearly 400 runners and walkers to lace up their sneakers and hit the Noonday Creek Trail for the fourth annual Noonday Shanty 5K/10K. Held Saturday, March 22, the popular race – presented by Avonlea Apartments and benefiting the Town Center Community Alliance – offered participants a chance to connect, compete and spend time with family and friends.

Featuring USA Track and Field-certified 5K and 10K courses, the event welcomed athletes of all ages and skill levels to experience some of the area’s most scenic landmarks and attractions, including Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport and Fifth Third Bank Stadium. In addition to supporting local green space and park improvements, the race also provided runners an opportunity to qualify for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

“Now in our fourth year, the Noonday Shanty has grown into one of the community’s favorite traditions,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community engagement at Town Center Community. “We are incredibly grateful to our generous sponsors, local businesses, volunteers and nearly 400 runners who made this an event to remember.”

Participants who made their mark with the fastest times in the 5K and 10K are listed below.

Overall 5K winners:

Female – Marie Reed, Acworth, GA, 25:07

Male – Andrew Yankowsky, Marietta, GA, 18:07

Masters 5K winners:

Female – Marisol Odom, Dallas, GA, 25:25

Male – TJ Staritz, Marietta, GA, 22:11

Overall 10K winners:

Female – Micah Weathers, Statham, GA, 39:11

Male – Kevin Rymut, Atlanta, GA, 37:45

Masters 10K winners:

Female – Shannon Fulcher, Dallas, GA, 45:33

Male – Grant Baker, Atlanta, GA, 38:14

For a complete list of winners by age group, visit this website.

For more information about Town Center Community, the race and results, visit this website.

About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

www.towncentercid.com