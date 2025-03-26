Cobb & Douglas Public Health offers septic system services for low-income homeowners

Cobb & Douglas Public Health distributed the following announcement about a program for low-income homeowners:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health launches Septic System Pumping and Repair Project for Low-Income Cobb and Douglas Primary Homeowners



Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH), through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants from Cobb County Government and Douglas County Government, will provide funding to income-eligible primary Cobb and Douglas homeowners to get their septic systems pumped, repaired or connected to local sewer systems.



To promote environmental health and support community well-being, CDPH is excited to announce the launch of a new Septic System Pumping and Repair Project for low-income primary Cobb and Douglas homeowners. This initiative aims to support regular septic tank maintenance, or repair if needed, thereby preventing system failures, protecting water quality, and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for all. Rental and commercial properties are not eligible to participate. For this project, low-income is defined as a household income at or below 185% of the current year’s Federal Poverty Level as adjusted for the specified household size. For example, a qualifying income for a household of four in 2025 would be $57,720 or less.

Income-eligible primary homeowners who participate in the project will receive a subsidy of up to $500 (based on actual cost of service), paid directly to the certified service provider, to complete their septic tank pumping. Upon inspection, if repairs are needed, the project will subsidize up to $15,000 to repair the system or connect the home to the local sewer. The project collaborates with certified local service providers to ensure that all septic tank pumping and septic system repair services meet all state and local requirements. Eligible services must occur between March 26, 2025 – December 31, 2025, in Douglas and September 30, 2026, in Cobb, or until grant funds are exhausted.

Homeowners interested in the Low-Income Septic System Pump/Repair Project can enroll by following these simple steps:

Visit our website for more details and to complete the application. Once income eligibility is verified, an Environmental Health Specialist will contact the homeowner to schedule a visit to determine what service is needed and to review contractor options.

Proper septic tank maintenance is essential for the efficient operation of septic systems and managing household wastewater in many areas. Without regular pumping (recommended every 3-5 years), septic systems can malfunction, leading to costly repairs and potential environmental hazards. Additionally, many low-income homeowners may have septic system malfunctions but be unable to afford the repair. These malfunctions can create health risks for the family, their neighbors, and the overall community.

“Cobb & Douglas Public Health is committed to supporting our community’s environmental health,” said Dr. Janet Memark, CDPH District Health Director. “This project not only provides financial relief for homeowners who may be struggling financially but also emphasizes the importance of maintaining septic systems to prevent environmental contamination.”

For more information please visit the Septic Project web page or email us at cdph.environmentalhealth@dph.ga.gov or call 770-435-7815.

This project is made possible through Cobb County and Douglas County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and will continue until December 31, 2025, in Douglas and September 30, 2026, in Cobb, or until grant funds are exhausted.